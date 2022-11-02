February Art Contest at the Library!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Embrace the artist within and join the San Bernardino County Library by participating in an art contest looking at all the reasons why we love the library. Residents are invited to pick up an Art Contest template and contest form at their local County Library branch starting Saturday, February 12th , and emailing in both the art and the signed contest form by no later than Sunday, February 20th.

In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children, by inspiring an excitement to read, providing a variety of reading materials, and a special incentive.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serve a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home. The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision, by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib/org/ or call (909) 387-2220.