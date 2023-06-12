Annual Santa Visits December 14th to 16th by the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will give Santa some help this holiday season with their Annual Santa Visit Program! For over 35 years, the Rotary Club has been providing Santa visits to Big Bear Valley children as a free community service to Big Bear. Rotary Santa visits this year will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 14th, 15th and 16th. Santa will visit any child in the Big Bear Valley. All families are invited to call to schedule a Santa visit. This is a free service provided through the generosity of the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake members who travel with Santa as his helpers around the entire valley. Though not necessary, donations are gladly accepted and help to fund the program each year, along with special gifts to those most in need.

To arrange a visit from Santa for your little ones, call one of the phone numbers listed below. The last day to call to schedule a home visit with Santa is Wednesday, December 13th at 12 noon.

All Protection Alarm, call between 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, to 909-866-6586.

Lodge Podge, call on Monday, (not Tuesday), Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 9:30am to 5pm at 909-281-4647.

Little Green House Florist, call Monday through Sunday between 9am to 5pm to 909-866-5352.

Santa visits are made in the evening hours from 5:30pm to 9pm on the specified dates. Children will be surprised as they hear the familiar “Ho, Ho, Ho” and the jingle of bells coming up the walk. Call early to schedule a home visit with Santa and, remember, the last day to call to schedule is Wednesday, December 13th at 12 noon!