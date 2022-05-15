Big Bear Rotary Interact Club Car Wash

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Rotary Interact Club is having a community service car wash event over two weekends. Saturday and Sunday, May 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd, Interact Club students is holding a “Stay In Your Car” car wash each day from 10am to 4pm. The car wash will be held at Worldmark by Wyndham at 240 Starvation Flats Road in Big Bear Lake. The car wash will utilize eco-friendly detergent and drainage system. There is no charge for the car wash but donations are greatly appreciated. Rotary Interact Clubs bring young people together to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self” to benefit the community they live in.