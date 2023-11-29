Rotary Club Hosts Free Senior Luncheon for the Holidays

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake is hosting the Rotary Senior Luncheon on Wednesday, December 6th serving a free holiday meal, complete with dessert, for all Big Bear Valley seniors. You must be 55 years of age and older. Tickets are free but must be picked up in advance in person, no exceptions, at one of two locations. Get your tickets at either the Remax Big Bear Realty office at 42153 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake, across from Starbucks in the Vons/Interlaken Shopping Center or at Lodge Podge located at 121 East Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear City. The Rotary Senior Luncheon will be held at the Salvation Army Pine Summit Conference Center at 700 Wren Drive in Big Bear Lake. Doors open at 10:30am on December 6th. For more information, call Helen Walsh at 909-838-5874.