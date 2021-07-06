Rock Scaling Project in the Arctic Circle Means Closures

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Caltrans maintenance crews will be performing rock scaling in the Arctic Circle located on SR18 between Running Springs and Big Bear.

This work will require a full closure of SR18 between the Big Bear Dam and Snow Valley Resort.

The work will take place over 2 weeks: Monday, June 7th, through Thursday, June 10th, from 8:30am to 3:30pm and Monday, June 14th, through Thursday, June 17th, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

During this closure, motorists must use either Highway 18 to/from Lucerne Valley or Highway 38 to/from Redlands to get on and off the mountain.