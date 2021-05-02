Residential Fire Results in Fatality

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 6:15 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a 9-1-1 call of a woman screaming at a residence in the 40000 block of Mahanoy Lane in Big Bear Lake. Upon arrival, deputies found the house on fire. The reporting party was able to escape the residence through a second story window and advised deputies there was another person inside the house.

Deputies kicked the door open and used fire extinguishers in an attempt to make entry into the house but were unable to gain access due to smoke and heat. Big Bear Fire Department arrived on scene and located human remains inside the residence before putting the fire out.

The Bomb & Arson Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene to aid local fire investigators. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending official notification from the Coroner’s Office to next of kin.