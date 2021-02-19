Redistricting Commission Candidates Needed

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe of the Third District, and other County Supervisors, are seeking applications from county residents interested in serving on the County’s first Redistricting Commission. Measure J—approved by voters in November—was a Charter reform package that requires the County to establish a redistricting commission and take other good governance steps, including establishing rules of order for Board meetings and cementing campaign contribution limits in the Charter.

On February 9th, the Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance creating a seven-member Redistricting Commission. Under the ordinance, each Supervisor is required to appoint a member from their respective district and one alternate member. The County’s Presiding Judge will select two members, including one who shall serve as Chair of the commission. Commissioners must be registered voters in the County of San Bernardino. In addition, they cannot serve on the commission if they have served as a staff member of an elected official in the past four years, served in elected office or campaigned as a candidate for an elected office in the past four years, served as a member of a political party central committee in the past four years, or contributed more than $500 per year to any candidate for elective office in the past four years.

The Board of Supervisors anticipates appointing members to the commission in April. The Redistricting Commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting in May 2021. The commission is expected to hold multiple community meetings before submitting recommended district maps to Supervisors. Depending on conditions, commission meetings may be held virtually, in person, or a combination of both.

Applications must be signed in ink and be postmarked no later than April 5 or hand-delivered to the Clerk of the Board’s office by 5 p.m. on April 5. The application is available at https://cms.sbcounty.gov/Portals/45/AdvisoryRedistrictingCommissionApplication.pdf?ver=2021-02-12-090449-457 or by contacting the Clerk of the Board at (909) 387-4831.