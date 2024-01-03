Supervisor Dawn Rowe Support For a CSD Solid Waste Pilot Program

Big Bear City, CA – Big Bear News -The Big Bear City CSD has accepted a $50,000 commitment from San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe to support a pilot program to address some issues with solid waste disposal in the district that will supplement the current curbside pickup. While the pilot project is still under consideration by the CSD board, some solutions being floated include pop-up trash drop-off sites on busy weekends, to increased clean-up days at the Paradise Way Maintenance Yard. CSD representatives stressed that negotiations are ongoing with Supervisor Rowe’s office for additional funding and that all options are still on the table for solid waste disposal solutions.