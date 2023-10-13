Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe Hosts East Valley Community Meeting

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – San Bernardino County residents and business owners are invited to attend the East Big Bear Valley Community Meeting on Monday, October 16th from 6pm to 7pm.  San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe will be there to provide an update on county initiatives and to answer your questions about your community. The East Big Bear Valley Community Meeting will be held at the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency located at 121 Palomino Drive in Big Bear City.   All residents of the unincorporated communities are encouraged to attend!

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5