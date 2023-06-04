Free Community Easter Egg Hunts Presents by Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District

Big Bear Lake – Big Bear News – The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District will host two free community Easter Egg Hunts this Saturday, April 8th. The first Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza will be from 10am to 1pm at Ski Beach at Meadow Park in Big Bear Lake for school aged children. Beginning at 10am, 2nd grade and younger children will be on the hunt for eggs throughout the park followed by 3rd through 6th graders at 11am and 7th and 8th graders starting at 12noon. Beginning at 2pm, the “Lions League” presents the first annual Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs of all ages, 0 to 18 years of age. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and there will be an egg hunt, fun games and crafts for children and their families. The “Lions League” brings children with disabilities and their families together for fun and engaging events. This event is sponsored by USARC, the Mom and Dad Project, S. Porter, Inc and Big Bear Mountain Resort in partnership with the Big Bear Valley Rec and Park District. These events are free and open to the public. If you have questions, contact the Rec and Park District at 909-866-9700.