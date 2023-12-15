Big Bear Lake Appoints Perri Melnick as Mayor Kendi Segovia as Mayor Pro Tem



Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lake City Council at their December 13, 2023 meeting, unanimously appointed Perri Melnick as the Mayor and Kendi Segovia as the Mayor Pro Tem, for a one-year term. This is the first time in the City of Big Bear Lake’s history that the City has had two women serving as the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. In response to this show of support from her fellow Council colleagues Mayor Melnick expressed, “I am honored and appreciate the confidence that my fellow City Council members have in my leadership abilities to serve this beautiful community as Mayor. I do not take this role lightly and intend to serve and listen to all of the City of Big Bear Lake constituents to my fullest capabilities.” Additionally, Mayor Pro Tem Segovia, who was also appointed by the City Council stated, “I look forward to supporting Mayor Melnick by working together to achieve the goals and objectives of the City of Bear Bear Lake through teamwork and thoughtful consideration to balance the needs of our citizens, stakeholders, and the tourism industry.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.citybigbearlake.com/index.php/councilmember-melnick-biography https://www.citybigbearlake.com/index.php/councilmember-kendi-segovia-biography



The City Council unanimously made the additional appointments at their December 13, 2023 meeting, for a one-year term:

Fire Protection District

Board Member Rick Herrick, Chair

Board Member Kendi Segovia, Vice Chair

Successor Agency

Agency Member Bynette Mote, Chair

Agency Member Randall Putz, Vice Chair

