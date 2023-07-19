Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Big Bear Lake City Council Appoints Lisa Bist to City Planning Commission

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Lisa Bist has been appointed to fill a two-year term on the City of Big Bear Lake Planning Commission that will expire June 30, 2024 after Vice Chair Paul Senft left the board to spend more time with his family. The council initially extended the period to fill the seat to solicit more candidates and ultimately had seven potential candidates, interviewing five that were in attendance at the meeting. Bist, now retired, has a wealth of experience including as the former Mayor Pro-Tem of the City of Santa Ana.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5