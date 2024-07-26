Puptopia Festival in Big Bear’s Veteran’s Park on Saturday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Visit Big Bear welcomes you and your four-legged friends to the first Puptopia event in Big Bear for the ultimate doggie-centric festival this Saturday, July 27th, from 10am to 5pm at Veteran’s Park. The FREE event includes a host of activities for all dog lovers and their furry friends. Shop local vendors featuring all things pup related including treats, clothing, leashes/collars and more! Relax in the K9 Lounge, a beverage and food oasis for humans and dogs to enjoy together, with comfy lounge areas, dog treats and breed meet-up opportunities throughout the day.

Head to the Main Stage where dog specific programming will showcase stunt groups, training tips and more! At the center of the festival, the Pawground will feature a gigantic ball-filled dog bowl, an oversized fire hydrant, and lots of opportunities for dogs to make and play with new friends. In the Pupformance Zone, dogs can traverse multiple tunnels, ramps, jump-overs, obstacles and more in the enclosed, owner-led agility course. Treat your dog to the decadent Spaw for a pampering session including pet-icures and grooming.

Each FREE RSVP includes entry for you and up to 2 of your furry friends! An all-day extravaganza of amazing pup experiences awaits with each entry. Access to most Puptopia Festival experiences is included FREE with entry, however, food and beverages must be purchased from our vendors. Sign up and learn more about Puptopia at www.bigbear.com.