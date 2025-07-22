Potential Public Service Safety Shutoff for Wednesday, July 23rd

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed one of the BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The period of concern begins Wednesday, July 23rd, at 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. If SCE de-energizes this line, BVES customers will not experience an outage due to redundancy in the transmission lines. However, this condition does create the potential for large scale outages should one of the other transmission lines experience an outage during the PSPS event. BVES continues to monitor the conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.

Bear Valley Electric Service advises customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.