Polar Plunge Freezin’ for a Reason! The 10th Annual Big Bear Polar Plunge

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Special Olympics of Southern California celebrates the 10th Annual Big Bear Polar Plunge this Saturday, April 2nd. Plungers will walk, run and dance their way into the chilly waters of Big Bear Lake at Veterans Park at 40870 Big Bear Boulevard to raise funds to benefit Special Olympics athletes. Donations and ticket purchases help to empower athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs.

Plungers have the option to take part as an individual or as a team. The minimum fundraising commitment for all participants is $50. Participants are encouraged to raise money through pledges from family, friends and co-workers. The more money you raise, the better your chances to earn cool incentive merchandise! Competitors are encouraged to get creative in costume as they take the plunge. For those who want to stay dry, you can attend the event as a “too chicken to plunge” participant for a $50 donation. Spectators can attend free of charge. There will be a Silent Auction that is open to the public.

Early registration begins Friday, April 1st from 5-8pm at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce at 630 Bartlett Road. Day of registration starts at 10am with the opening ceremony at 11:45am and the plunging begins at 12noon.

For more information or to register on-line, visit http://sosc.org/bigbearplunge.