Pilot Suffers Critical Injuries After Aircraft Incident Near Big Bear Airport

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Fire Authority has reported that at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Big Bear Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported aircraft incident in the area of Greenway Drive in Big Bear City.



Responding resources included Medic Engine 282, Medic Engine 283, Medic Ambulance 282, Medic Ambulance 281, and Battalion Chief 2807, along with Medic Engine 96 and Engine 3586. Battalion Chief 2807 arrived on scene and located a single aircraft that had come down in the park/field located at the east end adjacent to the runway.

The aircraft had one occupant, who sustained critical, multisystem traumatic injuries. Firefighter-paramedics provided emergency medical treatment at the scene. The patient was subsequently transported by Mercy Air 22 to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further treatment.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and airport personnel also responded to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified.



The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the appropriate authorities. No additional information is available for release at this time.