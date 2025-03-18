On-Call Fire Fighters Wanted!

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – The USDA, United States Department of Agriculture, National Forest Service is hiring! The Tahquitz Hand Crew is recruiting highly motivated candidates who are interested in gaining fire fighter experience. Work is typically based on fire activity nationwide and resource availability on the local forest work is not guaranteed.

Interviews and applications will be conducted in-person at their on-the-spot interview event on Sunday, March 23, 2025 starting at 11AM at the San Bernardino National Forest Headquarters located at 602 South Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. Please check in at the front desk when you arrive. The rate of pay is $22.16 per hour for AD-C Hand Crew Member and $24.36 for AD-D Chain Saw Operator.

If you are interested, please bring two forms of identification, such as a drivers license and social security card, and IS-700 Certificate. For Chain Saw Operators, also bring your First Aid/CPR card.

If you have questions prior to the hiring event, please email tahquitzhandcrew@gmail.com.