USDA Forest Service Offers Three Recruitment Events

Big Bear News – Vallejo, CA – Love the outdoors and want to make a lasting impact on the world around you, but not sure which path to pursue? Join one of three USDA Forest Service recruitment events in mid-January to learn more about becoming a wildland firefighter. The Forest Service is hiring wildland firefighter positions into permanent and permanent seasonal for hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews, and more. You’ll have the opportunity to talk with several members of the Region 5 fire organization and learn why they’re committed to caring for the land and serving people.

These three in-person recruitment events — to fill about 400 wildland firefighter permanent and permanent seasonal positions — will each be held 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.–4 p.m.(Saturday):

January 12 & 13 in Reedley, CA at Reedley College, 995 N. Reed Ave.

January 12 & 13 in Redding, CA at Red Lion Hotel, 1830 Hilltop Drive

January 19 & 20 in Sacramento (McClellan Park), CA at the Wildland Fire Training and Conference Center, 3237 Peacekeeper Way

Applicants are invited to talk with regional fire staff, get application help, and learn about the benefits of working for the Forest Service. Applicants do not need to attend the recruitment event to apply. Jobs will be posted on USAJobs.gov using the direct hire authority. Review job announcement carefully for deadlines, details and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates may vary.

For more hiring information visit California Wildland Firefighter Recruitment Event. To learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process visit Forest Service Jobs.

For regional happenings, follow Pacific Southwest Region on the California National Forest Facebook page or search for individual national forests on X. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.