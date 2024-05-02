Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Bear Valley Unified School District Schools Are Closed Today, Monday, February 5th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA -Reported at 5:30am, the Bear Valley Unified School District has canceled classes for today. The Governor’s issuance of a State of Emergency in California and in San Bernardino County along with the storm and flooding predicted to continue throughout the day, all schools in Big Bear Valley will be closed on Monday, February 5th to ensure student and staff safety.

