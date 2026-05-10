New Residential Trash Collection Schedule Begins October 12, 2026

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – Big Bear News – October 5, 2026 — The City of Big Bear Lake and Big Bear Disposal, Inc. have announced an updated residential trash collection schedule set to take effect on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The schedule adjustment aims to optimize pickup routes by spreading collection days more evenly across the week. According to city officials, the rebalanced routes will increase service reliability and enable quicker response times to customer requests.

Key Changes & What Residents Need to Know

Days Shifting: Many—though not all—residential routes are changing pickup days. The updated weekly schedule will run Monday through Friday, fully eliminating Thursday pickups.

Many—though not all—residential routes are changing pickup days. The updated weekly schedule will run Monday through Friday, fully eliminating Thursday pickups. Notification Process: Affected residential properties will receive a postcard notification by mail. Additionally, drivers will attach physical tags to carts put out during the week of October 5th to alert residents of their new service day.

Affected residential properties will receive a postcard notification by mail. Additionally, drivers will attach physical tags to carts put out during the week of October 5th to alert residents of their new service day. Services Included: The new schedule applies to all residential solid waste, recycling, and green waste services.

The new schedule applies to all residential solid waste, recycling, and green waste services. Set-Out Deadline: Trash carts must be placed at the curb prior to 6:30 a.m. on your designated collection day.

Interactive Map & Community Reminders

To help residents determine their specific pickup days, the City of Big Bear Lake has posted an interactive collection map on BigBearLake.gov.

Residents are reminded that city ordinance prohibits leaving trash carts at the curb for more than 24 hours to prevent attracting wildlife. For residents unable to meet the 24-hour window or who miss their pickup, the Clean Bear Drop-Off Site remains open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 41974 Garstin Drive.

For questions regarding the schedule change, contact Big Bear Disposal at (909) 866-3942 or email bigbearcs@bigbeardisposal.com.