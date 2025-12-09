Big Bear City CSD Updates Solid Waste Ordinance

Big Bear City, CA — Big Bear The Big Bear City Community Services District (CSD) has announced updates to its Solid Waste Ordinance, along with expanded services designed to improve waste management and community cleanliness.
Key Ordinance Changes:
- Cart Timing & Placement: Trash carts may only be placed outside up to 12 hours before scheduled collection and must be removed within 24 hours. Carts must be stored within the property line, away from the street and road easement, and clearly not left out for collection.
- Green Waste Restrictions: Green waste bags are no longer permitted to be left at the curb.
- Excess Trash Enforcement: Customers who overfill or leave excess trash beside their carts on four or more occasions per year may be required to rent an additional cart.
- Fines for Violations: Littering and improper ash disposal will result in fines starting on the third offense, with increasing penalties for further violations.
New Services Available:
- Green waste bag pick-up: $6.25 per bag, with a $25 minimum
- Bulky item collection: $100 per item
- Cart valet service: $40 per month
Residents are encouraged to review the full ordinance and explore service options by visiting www.bbccsd.org or contacting the CSD office at (909) 585-2565.
These updates reflect the District’s commitment to maintaining a clean, safe, and well-managed environment for the Big Bear City community.