National Day of Prayer is May 5th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 5th. Join with millions across the country uniting in prayer under the banner of this year’s theme, “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us”. The National Day of Prayer welcomes Big Bear believers to come together to pray for our nation, our state and our community with a gathering on the morning of May 5th at Community Church in Big Bear Lake at 7:30 am. The day will conclude with a second gathering at 6pm at Calvary Chapel in Big Bear City, located at the corner of Holden and North Shore. For more information, contact PTL PLUS Christian Book Store at 909-366-0531.