Big Bear News – Mountain Matters – Big Bear Lake, CA – January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month and the nation is currently facing a severe blood shortage in hospitals and blood banks across the country according to the American Red Cross. The organization said that donations have decreased by 40% over the past two
decades, and since the onset of the pandemic, roughly 300,000 donors have stopped making regular donations. The next community blood drive is coming up on Friday, February 2nd at Bear Valley Community Hospital on Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule your appointment, call 800-879-4484.
BVCHD Community Blood Drive on Friday, February 2nd
