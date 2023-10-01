Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Mountain Transit Temporary Route Announcements

Big Bear News – Mountain Transit has announced route changes in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023.  On Monday only, the Big Bear Fixed Routes and Dial A Ride Service will operate from 10am to 5pm.  For RIM routes, RIM Route 2 and Dial A Ride will operate on the regular schedule. Additionally, Off the Mountain Route 5 and Off the Mountain Route 6 will not be operating. All routes will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 17th.  Also, Mountain Transit offices will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of the holiday.

