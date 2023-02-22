Update #2: Mountain Transit Suspends Service Route Until Further Notice

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – Mountain Transit will run LIMITED SERVICE on the Red and Blue lines today Friday 2/24/23. Hours of service are 10am-5pm. The Gold Line and Route 5, Off the Mountain Service will not operate today. Service will be provided in small 4-wheel drive vans as they are able to maneuver the side streets that are not plowed as often as the main roads. The vans will not be able to adhere to scheduled time points. Please use your DoubleMap App to see these 2 vans (Red line 1 and Blue line 1) in real time. This service is being provided for essential travel. Mountain Transit staff is monitoring the weather constantly and will adjust service levels as conditions change. For more information visit the website at https://www.mountaintransit.org, for Alert Updates.