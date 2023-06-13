Mountain Transit Service Update on Summit Boulevard

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Mountain Transit’s Big Bear service will be impacted this week due to road construction on Summit Boulevard. Beginning June 13th through June 15th, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station bus stop and Butcher’s Block bus stop will not be serviced between 7am and 3pm. The closest bus stops to these locations are at the Bear Valley Community Hospital on Garstin Road and Thrush Drive/Big Bear Boulevard.



Check mountaintransit.org for updates to their service. And, remember to use Mountain Transit’s Double Map app to see your bus approaching the bus stops in real time.