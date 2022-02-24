Mountain Transit Holds Public Hearing on Friday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority is holding a public hearing on two issues affecting public transportation in Big Bear and Off-The-Mountain transportation services. In addition to seeking community input on proposed changes to the Big Bear Trolley routes, public input is welcomed regarding an upcoming application to the State Department of Transportation. Mountain Transit is requesting $400,000 for the addition of a Special Off-The-Mountain Service to provide transportation to Senior, Persons with Disabilities and Veterans. The public hearing is tomorrow Friday, February 25th at 3:00pm at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce located at 630 Bartlett Road in Big Bear Lake or via Zoom. The Zoom links are available below. Public comments may also be submitted by Thursday, February 24th to Karen Wentworth at kwentworth@mountaintransit.org. For additional information call (909) 878-5200.

