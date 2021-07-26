Mountain Transit Adopts 2-Year Project For Free Valley Wide Transportation

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At last week’s regular Board Meeting of the Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority, the Board of Directors passed and adopted a two year demonstration project for free trolley and airport transportation service in the Big Bear Valley. According to General Manager, Sandy Benson, this free service will start in late October or early November 2021. Mountain Transit will expand their Fixed Route service running 8am to 9:30pm, 7 days a week. Benson tells KBHR that she has always believed that public transportation should be free. This two year project is the result of a partnership with the City of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear City Airport, Big Bear Mountain Resort and 3rd District County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. The free trolley service will incorporate access to restaurants, the Big Bear Lake Village, Moonridge corridor, ski resorts, Alpine Zoo, Big Bear City Airport, Big Bear Lake Convention Center, Bear Valley Community Hospital and Boulder Bay Park. The travel circuits will be easily color coded with service at 30 minute intervals. Benson also added that a new route will include North Shore Drive. By providing free trolley service for all within the Big Bear Valley it is anticipated to reduce traffic, improve air quality and provide reliable transportation for the Valley’s workforce, residents and visitors. At the conclusion of the two year demonstration project, Mountain Transit will review the data, financial position and public response to determine if it will continue.