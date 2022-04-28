Caltrans Requests Public Input on its Active Transportation Plan for Cyclists and Pedestrian Roadway Improvements

Big Bear News – San Bernardino and Riverside Counties – Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Caltrans wants to align the State’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities, and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk and bicycle. “It’s our priority to ensure safe access for all users across our transportation system. This Active Transportation Plan aims to improve safety and access for people who walk, bicycle, and use transit,” said Caltrans District 8 Director Michael Beauchamp. “Improving our active transportation network will result in improved air quality, health, social equity, quality of life, and economic opportunity.”

The public draft is the culmination of the data analysis of existing conditions, along with localized map-based survey responses from the public in Fall 2021. This data informs Caltrans of locations where Complete Streets improvements are needed for bicyclists, pedestrians, and public transit users, allowing Caltrans to evaluate these locations when developing future projects. Community members are encouraged to review the Plan and provide comments before it is finalized in July. To view and comment on the draft Plan Summary Report and Story Map, visit https://bit.ly/CATPlanComment. The public review period for this draft Plan Summary Report begins on April 20, 2022 and will close May 10, 2022.For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org.