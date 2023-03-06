Replenish Big Bear Open House July 19, 2023 3-6 PM

Big Bear News- Big Bear Valley, CA – Replenish Big Bear, the long talked-about project to recapture and recharge the Valley’s groundwater is holding an open house and tour of the pilot facility from 3 – 6 p.m. on July 19 at BARRWA. You can learn more about the project, and enjoy free tacos. For more information on the project, you can also visit replenishbigbear.com or listen to the Mountain Matters Bonus Cast where we speak with BARRWA leaders and take a deep dive into the project and what it means for the future of water reliability in the Big Bear Valley. Find it wherever you listen to podcasts in the Mountain Matters feed. For more information check their website.