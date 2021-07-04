Motorcycle Collision Results in Fatality of Local Resident

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Shortly after 7:35 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, two male adults each riding off-highway motorcycles were involved in a collision in the 200 block of South Eureka Drive in Big Bear Lake. The subjects were both ejected from their motorcycles and suffered major injuries as a result of the crash.

One of the subjects was flown to a local medical center for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the subject succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The decedent has been identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Austin Dubuque, a resident of Big Bear Lake. The other male subject was transported by ambulance to the local hospital and later flown to a regional medical center for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation with the Major Accident Investigation Team of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.