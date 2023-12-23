Suspects Arrested for Attempted Murder and Firearms Felony

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – According to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, on December 10, 2023, an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with 56-year-old, Michael Alvarado, at the AV Bar and Nightclub. Following the altercation, Michael talked to his family member, 39-year-old Joshua Alvarado, and Joshua went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife. Joshua returned to the bar, stabbed the male, and stabbed a 17-year-old male juvenile bystander. Both victims were transported by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, Joshua and Michael’s identity was unknown. Deputies conducted a thorough investigation and identified Joshua and Michael as the suspects.

On December 21, 2023, deputies assigned to the Big Bear Station with assistance of the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) and Detective Bureau, served four search warrants in Los Angeles County. Investigators located and detained Joshua and Michael.

During the service of the warrant, deputies seized multiple firearms which Michael had possession of. Michael is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. Additionally, clothing evidence was seized from the night of the crime.

Michael and Joshua were arrested and booked into custody at the West Valley Detention Center. Joshua was booked for Penal Code 664/187(A) – Attempted Murder, and is being held in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Michael was booked for Penal Code 182(A)(1) -Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Penal Code 29800(A)(1) – Felon in Possession of Firearms; and is being held in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Joshua and Michael are scheduled to appear December 26, 2023, in the San Bernardino County Superior Court.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com