Maintenance on SR-330 Causes Road Closure

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) maintenance crews will perform multiple maintenance operations at various locations on state route 330. On May 17th and 18th, SR-330 will be fully closed from the hours of 9 AM to 4 PM. During this time, crews will perform dig outs, delineation repairs, vegetation control, restriping, culvert cleanings, sign and guard rail repairs and more. During these closure hours, motorists will need to use an alternate route such as as SR18 or SR 38 as a detour.