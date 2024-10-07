Big Bear News – San Bernardino National Forest – Highway 330 remains closed due to fire damage to the guard rails along six miles of roadway and some limited damage to the actual roadway and drainage culverts. The emergency work for repairing this stretch of highway may take as many as 60 days at a cost of nearly ten million dollars ($10,000,000.00). Highway 38 remains closed to through traffic from Mentone to Big Bear Valley due to ongoing firefighting activity and some limited damage to guardrails. It is estimated that Highway 38 will reopen once firefighting engines and personnel are no longer positioned along the roadway keeping the fire at bay, cooling hot spots, adding additional containment lines and post fire mitigation.

The Line Fire has burned 43,978 acres and is 87% contained. Today there are 95 Engines, 36 Crews, 21 Water Tenders, 12 Dozers and 8 Helicopters consisting of 1651 total personnel. Some smoke will continue to be seen north of Angelus Oaks as some islands of unburnt fule is consumed. Some of the resources will be demobilized over the next few days, while the remaining crews will work on line construction and suppression repair.