Lake Arrowhead Boat Fire Deemed Suspicious Causing an Estimated 2 Million in Damages

Big Bear News – Lake Arrowhead, CA – Friday morning, July 6th, San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported boat fire in the 800 block of Highway 173 in Lake Arrowhead. 911 callers stated smoke and fire were coming from boats docked on the lake.

Arriving crews found multiple boats well involved with multiple boats and the dock immediately threatened. Firefighters manned nearby Boat 92, working off the fire boat platform to make a safe and immediate fire attack. Utilizing the fire boat’s pumps, hose compliment and unlimited water supply, the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes. Multiple boats on fire also burned through their dock lines, causing them to float freely, while on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish & corral the free-floating boats before they caused additional damage. In total seven boats were destroyed and five boats were damaged. The dock also received major damage. Crews remained on scene for multiple hours working on overhaul, salvage and investigation.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, anyone with information is urged to contact the fire investigation unit. Twenty-four hour contact information is provided below, including an anonymous tip line. While completing their investigation, investigators found boats that were the victim of theft and vandalism nearby. San Bernardino County Sheriff also responded to assist. For those boat owners not impacted by the fire, but by vandalism and theft, please contact San Bernardino County Sheriff (Twin Peaks Station) at 909-336-0600 to report stolen items.

The current loss estimate is valued at 2 million dollars. Firefighters were successful in saving more than 30 boats & multiple docks from fire damage. The boats that caught fire burned through their dock lines, allowing them to float freely, many floating to adjacent docks and causing an immediate exposures to additional docks/boats. The coordinated fire attack from land and lake kept the fire from causing additional damage.

Anyone with information of an arson crime is urged to contact the Fire Investigation Unit at 909-386-8400 and ask to speak with an investigator, as any information received may help achieve a conviction in an arson case. After business hours, on holidays and/or weekends, an individual may call our 24 hour dispatch center @ 909-356-3805, and leave a contact name and phone number. Dispatch will then have the duty investigator respond to this individual’s request.

We request that if you report a crime that you also supply complete contact information so that we may get in touch with you again as we conduct our investigation. Please note that we are forbidden by law to release your information without a court order. We will accept anonymous information if anonymity is requested. You may also anonymously contact We-Tip at 800-47-ARSON (800-472-7766), 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or via the Internet by visiting the We Tip website.





Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) was notified for a response as they manage lake operations and the boat docks. San Bernardino County Haz-Mat personnel also responded due to potential fluids and other hazards that may impact the lake. Haz-Mat personnel will continue to support ALA in their clean-up efforts. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by #SBCoFD investigators.

Boat & dock fires pose a hazard for firefighters as both can sink, making the fire boat a vital resource to suppress the fire. Firefighters are specially trained in shipboard firefighting, fire boat operations and cross-staff the boat from nearby Station 92.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with two Engines, a Fire Boat, a Hazardous Materials Team, Battalion Chief, & a Fire Investigator.

Incident – Boat & Dock FireDate / time – 7/16/21, 4:06AMLocation – Boat Docks near 800 block of Highway 173, Lake Arrowhead.Contact – Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief /