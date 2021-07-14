Kid’s Day at the Museum

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Kid’s Day at the Big Bear Valley Historical Museum will be held on Saturday, July 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In addition to gold panning and the Blacksmith Shop demonstrations, children will enjoy making either a Morse Code necklace or bracelet and pine cone bird feeders. A scavenger hunt will be run all day with a grab bag awarded to each child completing the scavenger hunt activity sheet. The new bookstore/gift shop has items for both our youngest and older visitors. Tickets are also purchased there for the price of $5.00, with children 14 and under free.

The two and half acre Museum has seven historic buildings and the recreated Doble School House. It is located at 800-B Greenway Dr. in Big Bear City. Visitors can enter the parking lot from Greenway Drive on the east end of he Airport runway. Regular days of operation are Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays of legally recognized national holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The last day the Museum is open for this season is Labor Day.