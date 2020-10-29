Human Remains Found Under House in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at approximately 11:12 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence in the 39000 block of Forest Road, Big Bear Lake. The reporting party advised dispatch he saw something suspicious in a built-up area under the residence and requested law enforcement. Fire personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department also responded. Investigators searched the area and located human remains. Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail and a Coroner Investigator responded to the location and are conducting a death investigation. It is unknown how long the remains have been at the location. An autopsy will be conducted to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. No additional information is available for release at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Floyd Stone, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

