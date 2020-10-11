House Fire in Sugarloaf

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on Maple Lane between Eucalyptus Lane and Manzanita Lane in Sugarloaf at approximately 6:43 pm, on Monday, November 9th. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing. Crews immediately went into defensive attack mode to the fully involved structure to provide protection to the adjacent structures. No occupants were in the home at the time of the incident. Big Bear Fire Department units continued fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 30-40 minutes. Fire crews were committed to the incident for approximately 5 hours. Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire Department. The fire required all units from Big Bear Fire Department to respond as well as assistance from CAL FIRE and the Sheriff’s Department. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.