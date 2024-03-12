HO, HO, HO, Santa Claus, is planning visits to Big Bear Valley youngsters.

Big BEar Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will give Santa some help with its annual Santa visit program providing Valley youngsters a treat that they won’t soon forget. For more than 35 years, the Rotary Club has been providing Santa visits to valley children. The visits this year will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 19th, 20th & 21st. Santa will visit any child in the Big Bear Valley. All families are invited to call for a Santa visit. This is a free service provided through the generosity of Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake members who travel with Santa as his helpers around the entire valley. Though not necessary, donations are gladly accepted and help to fund the program each year, along with special gifts to those most in need.

To arrange a visit from Santa for your little ones, you can call any one of the below-listed phone numbers: LAST DAY TO CALL IS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18TH at NOON!!

All Protection Alarm (8am to 5pm M-F) – (909) 866-6586.

Lodge Podge: Monday, (NOT Tuesday), Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – 9:30-5:00 – 909-281-4647.

Or Little Green House Florist: 909-866-5352 (M-F 9am to 5pm).

Santa visits are made in the evening hours (from 5:30-9:00) on the specified dates, and children will be surprised as they hear the familiar “ho, ho, ho” and the jingle of bells coming up the walk.. Please call early to get all the details and to be sure Santa will visit your home this holiday season. LAST DAY TO CALL IS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18TH at NOON!!!