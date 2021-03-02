Hit & Run Fatality in Sugarloaf

Big Bear News – Sugarloaf, CA – On January 31, 2021, at approximately 6:01 pm, a 46-year-old male from Big Bear was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander westbound on Barton Lane east of Holmes Lane in Sugarloaf at an unknown speed. A 30-year-old female from Ontario, California, a 22-year-old male from Henderson, Nevada and a 29- year-old male from Long Beach, California were walking westbound on Barton Lane. Circumstances are still being investigated which lead the driver of the Toyota to allow it to collide into the three pedestrians. After the collision, the driver of the Toyota, fled the scene but was arrested later that night. The name of the driver of the Toyota is not being released at this time. The 30-year old female pedestrian sustained major injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The 22-year-old male pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was transported to Bear Valley Hospital. The 29-year-old male pedestrian sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Any witnesses to the traffic collision or events prior to the collision are asked to please contact Officer A. Williams, ID 20725 or Officer D. Gibson, ID 18232 at the Arrowhead Area CHP Office at (909) 867-2791.