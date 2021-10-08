Fox US Open Returns!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – CA: The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking was established in 2003 with the single goal of creating excitement in the American mountain bike scene. Featuring a unique Open Pro/Am format, the Fox US Open offers the most challenging competition in the nation, setting the standard as a proving ground for up-and-coming and elite athletes alike. Anyone can enter the Open Class, and compete against pros for the massive cash purse and prove where they rank. Amateur athletes are after the bragging rights and some of the best prizes in racing.

After a year-long hiatus, the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking is scheduled to return to Summit Bike Park, Sept. 23-26, with registration now open for all event categories. Get ready for an action-packed weekend of world-class MTB racing featuring a unique Pro/Am format that gives up-and-coming racers the chance to compete against the pros in downhill, enduro, dual slalom, and more.

Online registration is available through Sept. 21, with discounted pricing until Aug. 19. Sign up to complete, or grab your crew and come enjoy all the on-hill action with FREE spectator admission all weekend.

NOTE: Summit Bike Park will be open to the public during the event. Valid lift ticket or season pass required for lift and terrain access.