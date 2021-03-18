Full Closure of Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear City Today

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fawnskin Maintenance crews will be performing dead tree removal on SR-18 today, Thursday, March 18.

SR-18 (Big Bear Blvd.) will be fully closed in both directions from Pine View Drive to Hillen Dale Dr. from 8:30 a.m. to 3: p.m. Traffic going westbound on SR-18 will be diverted Northbound to W Aeroplane Blvd, Westbound on Aeroplane Blvd to Hillen Dale Dr, and Southbound on Hillen Dale Dr back to Big Bear Blvd. Traffic traveling eastbound will be diverted Southbound to Sherwood Blvd, Eastbound on Sherwood Blvd to Pine View Drive, Northbound on Pine View Drive back to Big Bear Boulevard.