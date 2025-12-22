Free Self Service Sandbags Available for Big Bear Lake Residents and Businesses

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Lake, CA – With heavy rains expected this week, the City of Big Bear Lake is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses at three locations. The City provides the bags, the sand and shovels. The bags are not pre-filled, you must fill them yourself.

The self service Big Bear Lake locations are below and available while supplies last:

City Hall (under the covered parking stalls) at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard. City of Big Bear Lake Public Works Yard at 42040 Garstin Drive. 887 Cienega Road.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 10pm on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 through 10pm on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Stay tuned to KBHR for Ben’s Weather for the most current weather information.