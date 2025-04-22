Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Free Pet Adoptions at the Big Bear Animal Shelter All Month!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In partnership with the City of Big Bear Lake, Animals aRe First Fund (ARFF), adoptions are fully sponsored for qualifying pets at the Big Bear Lake Animal Shelter. Free adoptions include spaying/neutering, microchipping, and most vaccines. Come meet your new best furry friend and give them the home they’ve been waiting for!  Free adoptions are now through April 30th at our local shelter located at 42080 North Shore Drive in Big Bear City.  Call 909-866-4943 for more information or search adoptable pets at https://animalcare.sbcounty.gov

