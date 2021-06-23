Forest Fire Restrictions Have Increase

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, Ca — Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest are raising fire restrictions effective today, June 23, 2021, due to the danger from current and anticipated worsening conditions, such as drying vegetation and continued hot temperatures. The restrictions will affect numerous sites and activities on the Forest by prohibiting the following:

Campfires and wood/charcoal barbeques at unhosted campgrounds and picnic areas

Discharging of a firearm

Smoking

Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel or dirt National Forest System roads and trails

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

There are some exemptions, however. For example, several campgrounds and picnic areas with full-time hosts will allow campfires, barbeques and smoking (see Exhibit A). Gas-powered stoves and fire rings with a fuel shutoff will be also allowed, including when dispersed camping, if used with a free California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained online. It is important for permit holders to carefully read and follow the terms of the permit.

Another exemption addresses discharging a firearm. While target shooting at recreational sites like Forest Road 1N09 will be prohibited, it will continue to be allowed at shooting ranges under a special use permit (see Exhibit B). Additionally, visitors with a hunting license will be able to shoot at legal game bird or mammal.

As fire restrictions may increase again later this year, Forest visitors are highly encouraged to always “know before you go” prior to each visit by checking current fire restrictions online or calling a ranger station.