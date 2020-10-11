Detectives Search for Hit and Run Driver

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department are searching for the driver of a Ford F150 wanted in a hit and run on Bartlett Road in the Village. On Friday, November 6th, at approximately 8:55 pm, a light-colored, newer model, crew-cab, Ford F150 struck and severely injured 62-year old Big Bear Lake resident, Emillee Wang, as she walked across Bartlett Road. The driver of the truck fled the location without stopping to offer assistance. The truck was last seen headed south on Bartlett Road toward the Village area of Big Bear Lake. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Detective Bureau at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Link to video of suspect vehicle: https://www.facebook.com/bigbearsheriff/posts/3646698922048671