Detectives Looking for Victims of Big Bear City Man Arrested for Child Pornography

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Detectives of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were recently alerted by an Internet service provider of a subject in Big Bear City having child pornography on their computer. Records provided to law enforcement officials indicated the residence of the Internet service to be in Big Bear City.

Through investigation, Detectives determined the house to be located in the 300 block of W. Fairway Boulevard in Big Bear City and inhabited by a male subject identified as 63 year old, Stewart Williams. Shortly before 8:00 a.m. on February 10, Detectives and Deputies executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence.

Electronic devices were seized as a result of the search warrant, which will be forensically analyzed to determine if any further illegal content or activities exist. Based on the initial information received from the Internet service provider, Williams was arrested at the scene and booked into the Big Bear Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography. Additional charges may be filed by the District Attorney’s Office, pending results of the forensic examinations of Williams’ electronic devices. Williams remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 with an arraignment hearing set for February 16 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Detectives believe additional unreported victims of child pornography possessed by Stewart Williams may exist. Anyone who thinks they may be an unreported victim is urged to immediately contact Det. A. Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, (909) 866-0100. Anonymous reports can be made by calling WETIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.