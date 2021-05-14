Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

COVID-19 Vaccinations Available Monday Through Friday at City Hall Next Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – COVID-19 vaccinations will be given next week at Big Bear Lake City Hall for all who are eligible. There will be appointments available all week beginning on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21 from 10am to 6pm.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (909)387-3911 Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm. You may also go online to MyTurn.ca.gov and enter 92315, and you will see the available appointments for this event.

