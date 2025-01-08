Councilmember Rick Herrick Cleared of Conflict of Interest Allegations by FPPC

Big Bear Lake, CA — Big Bear News – The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has officially concluded its review of a complaint filed by local resident Joseph Kelly alleging a conflict of interest involving Councilmember Rick Herrick. The FPPC determined that no violation occurred and has exonerated Herrick of any wrongdoing.
The complaint, which centered on Herrick’s participation in votes related to city infrastructure and regional agency matters, was thoroughly investigated by the FPPC. After reviewing relevant documentation and disclosures, the Commission found that Herrick acted within the bounds of state ethics laws and maintained appropriate transparency throughout the decision-making process.
“I’ve always taken my responsibility to the residents of Big Bear Lake seriously,” said Herrick. “I’m grateful the FPPC conducted a fair and impartial review, and I’m pleased that their findings confirm my commitment to ethical governance.”
Herrick, a longtime public servant and media entrepreneur, has served on the City Council since 2006 and has been elected Mayor six times. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing local initiatives, supporting public safety, and promoting community engagement.
The FPPC’s decision reinforces Herrick’s standing as a trusted representative of District 2 and clears the way for continued focus on the city’s priorities, including wildfire preparedness, infrastructure improvements, and economic development.