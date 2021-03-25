Convicted Felon Arrested for Weapons Violations and Narcotics

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Through investigation, Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station developed leads that a convicted felon identified as Christopher Powell, was possibly in possession of firearms in violation of California Penal Code Section 29800. This California law section makes it illegal for persons convicted of various crimes to own, possess, receive, purchase, have custody of, or control over a firearm.

Based on the investigation, a search warrant was authored for Powell’s residence located in the 100 Block of E. Mojave Boulevard in Big Bear City. The warrant was executed on March 24, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m. As a result of the search, Deputies seized multiple loaded firearms, including an illegal assault weapon and a large quantity of ammunition of various calibers. Powell was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Suspect Powell was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Additional felony charges are pending review of the criminal report by the District Attorney’s Office. Christopher Powell remains in custody at Central Detention Center in lieu of $50,000.00. An arraignment hearing in this matter is scheduled for March 26, 2021, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.